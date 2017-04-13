Date confirmed for inquest into Megan Bell’s T in the Park death

The family of a teenage girl who died at the T in the Park festival fear they may never get the answers they need.

An inquest date has been set over the death of Megan Bell was at the popular music event in Scotland last July when she died.

Megan Bell's dad Chris.

The 17-year-old former St Anthony’s Girls’ Catholic Academy student had dreams of owning her own salon and was due to begin work as an apprentice hairdresser before her sudden death.

Since the tragedy, Megan’s family say they have struggled to get answers from the authorities over what happened.

Now they are preparing to attend her inquest, which will be held next month.

Megan’s father Chris, 44, from Seaham, said: “I hope we find out more than what we already know, but what happens if there are gaps?

“We’ve got a good idea from what we have heard, but we just don’t know if we’ve got or will get the full version.

“We know it’s not going to be nice listening to it.

“I don’t think we can say we will ever get closure.

“We think about Megan every second.”

Festivalgoers watch the main stage at T in the Park at Strathallan Castle, Perthshire, last year.

Earlier this month, County Durham coroner Andrew Tweddle held a pre-inquest review and scheduled another for May, but said a full inquest would be listed if all the detail and information needed was available before then.

The court has now listed the hearing for the afternoon of Friday, May 26, at the coroner’s court at Crook Civic Centre.

The opening hearing heard that the drug known as ecstasy was found in her system.

Her family has said she was not a drug taker.

Megan was one of three people to die during the festival.

Three Sunderland teenagers, two 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy, have been arrested by Northumbria Police on suspicion of supplying drugs as a result of a probe into Megan’s death.

They are on bail until a date next month.

They have teamed up with friends to launch Megan’s Rainbow Support Group, which will offer counselling to families and financial help to those who have lost children and face paying for funeral costs and other expenses.

It has been launched after the Chris, Megan’s mum Lisa and Megan’s siblings Maddy, Jenny and Josh were told they would have to travel to Hartlepool and were on a waiting list when they sought help.

They also had to find the funds for Megan’s funeral.

A fundraiser held at Dawdon Welfare Club at the start of April raised £3,000, with Music For Megan, which will feature live performances, will be held on Seaham’s Terrace Green on Saturday, June 10.

Chris added: “This is a way of thanking all those people who have helped us and to also raise as much money as we can in Megan’s name.”

Organisers are appealing for anyone who can support the event to get in touch, with first aid costs and security among the areas to be covered.

Chris can be contacted by emailing chrisbell1514@sky.com or via Facebook.

A football match staring mixed martial arts fighters and former Sunderland stars is planned for later in the year.