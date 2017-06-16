Cafe offers diners a brush with their creative side

From glacé cherries to glazing a pot - a shop is being transformed into a craft cafe.

Tutti Fruiti sweet shop in North Terrace, Seaham, has relaunched as Creams, offering desserts, afternoon teas, cocktails and Prosecco along with the chance to paint pots.

Blank pieces of pottery ready to be painted.

A studio has been set up and a kiln has been installed out the back so that diners can make their own dishes and pots to take home once they have been fired, with a series of blank pieces of bisque - or pottery blanks - to chose from.

It will offer a chance to eat in or take away and has teamed up with a Peterlee baker It’s All About The Cake to offer cakes and brownies.

Its counter will serve up 18 flavours of ice cream and Mr Whippy.

It will also offer gift inspired from the region and from the workshops of its artists, including postcards of nearby scenes and cards bearing mam and the town’s own name.

The revamp is the work of Selinda Kahlon after she visited similar cafes elsewhere.

She said: “It will be a dessert cafe but what makes it unique is the paint pot studio.

“We’ve totally changed the concept to do this and offer light meals, and gifts, as well as the pottery painting.

“It’s something different in terms of a cafe and Seaham has quite a young population and on the painting side, it’s something I’ve seen in cities, I’ve seen it in London, but not around here.

New Seaham cafe, Creams.

“It will be a really nice, sociable place to come, parents can bring their children and we know lots of other people will come along and have a good time making something.

“It’s affordable and we won’t be charging a studio fee as some places do.

“We also got 30 or 40 bisque for people to choose from.

“We’ve got the kiln in the back ready and we are also looking at doing afternoon teas for kids.

Customer Catherine Galloway with son Arlo, two, try out the crafts.

“We are really excited about this new venture and think it will bring something unique and exciting to a thriving seafront.”

More jobs will be generated by the change in business, with those with a childcare background to be recruited.

Schools and children’s groups are being contacted with a view to booking in sessions, with children’s parties and clubs already booked in.

The business is seeking a licence to serve alcohol.

The cafe is among buildings which were regenerated by Selinda’s husband Gursh.

Artist working with the cafe to sell gifts include Wotmalike, Geordie Genes, Seaham-based Pebbles which makes seaglass cards, and Becky Brambles, who lives in the town and makes illustrated prints.

Cake ready to be served.

Local history books, including those written by Fred Cooper, will also be on sale.