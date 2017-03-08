Body found on beach at Seaham - family of missing Lee Downey informed

Police searching for missing Lee Downey say they have informed his family that the body of a man has been found on Seaham beach today.

A spokesman for Durham Police confirmed the body, believed to be that of a man in his early 30s, was discovered at 6.25am this morning.

Seaham beach

He said there are no suspicious circumstances and a formal identification will take place later today.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "Police searching for missing Sunderland man, Lee Downey, have found the body of a man.

"The body was found on the beach in Seaham earlier today. Formal identification has not yet taken place, however, the family of Lee Downey have been informed."

Inquiries have been on-going to trace 35-year-old Lee Downey, who is from Ryhope, after concerns were raised for his whereabouts.

He was last seen heading towards the coast near the Railway Inn around 5.15am on Monday.