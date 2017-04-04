Air ambulance called in after biker collision in Seaham

The Great North Air Ambulance has been called in after a biker came off his vehicle.

The helicopter landed in the field off Malvern Crescent in Deneside following the collision in nearby Portland Avenue at around 2.50pm.

The collision happened in Portland Avenue in Seaham. Copyright Google Maps.

It was called in by the North East Ambulance Service, with Durham Constabulary also sent to the scene.

The rider, a local man aged 18, was treated by paramedics who worked with the air ambulance's doctor before he was then airlifted to James Cook University Hospital.

Police have said his injuries are non-life threatening injuries.