Santa Claus to visit Beamish as part of Christmas launch

Can't wait until December to see the man in red?

You can get an audience with Santa Claus a little earlier this year - because he's visiting the region this weekend with a special appearance at Beamish Museum.

Of course he will arrive in spectacular style, featuring in a magnificent parade which will include horses, huskies, fire engines, bands and period vehicles.

Crowds will line The 1900s Town street to cheer on the procession, before Santa leads the countdown to the Christmas tree lights switch-on, signalling the start of the magical festive season at Beamish.

He will then take up residence in his cosy Grotto at Pockerley Waggonway, with his reindeer nearby.

Father Christmas will be joined in the parade by Mrs Claus in her sleigh pulled by huskies, alongside fire engines from the 1920s to present day, horse-drawn carriages, period vehicles and cycles, costumed folk and music from the Borneo Band, Houghton Brass Band and the Beamish Choir.

The procession will leave Pockerley Waggonway at 1pm on Saturday before making its way through The 1900s Town and down to the Winter Fun Fair for the switch-on of the tree lights.

Paul Foster, Beamish’s Historic Events Officer, said: “We’re so excited to be welcoming Father Christmas to Beamish in such a fantastically festive fashion, with this magnificent parade through the museum.

“There’ll be everything from huskies and horses to fabulous fire engines, musicians and vehicles. Come and join us this Saturday to see the arrival of Father Christmas and celebrate the launch of the festive season at Beamish.”

Christmas at Beamish will run every day from November 18 until December 24.

Visitors can enjoy a spin on the real ice rink at the Winter Fun Fair from this Saturday, browse the stalls at the Christmas Bazaar in The Town park and join in the festivities at 1820s Pockerley, 1900s Town, 1900s Pit Village and The 1940s Farm.

