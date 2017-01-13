Princess Anne officially opens new college redevelopment

A revamped college has been given the Royal seal of approval with a visit by Princess Anne.

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal took a tour of East Durham College’s redeveloped Houghall Campus, in Durham, today, January 13.

HRH Princess Royal official opening of East Durham College, Houghall Campus.

The region’s leading land-based college recently underwent an £12.75 million redevelopment as part of its plans to fully modernise the entire site, which originally opened in 1938. During her visit Anne, The Princess Royal, met the college’s leadership team and governors and was shown around the new facilities which include an new equine centre and animal care centre.

Along the way, she spoke to students and staff about their equine studies and small animal care and management courses, to learn how the new facilities have improved their learning environments.

Suzanne Duncan, principal and chief executive of East Durham College, said: “We are honoured to have had HRH The Princess Royal visit us to officially open these fabulous new facilities.

“This fantastic £12 million development has gone a great way to restoring Houghall to its former glory, and providing our staff and students with a range of new facilities they can be proud of, and thrive in, as students pursue their studies here with us and prepare to move on into a huge range of different and exciting careers or on to further study at university.

“The college here at Houghall will be celebrating its 80th anniversary next year and it’s with great optimism that we can look forward to the next 80 years.”

The revamped facilities also include a brand-new small animal care centre, agricultural centre, equine centre, brand new science labs and IT suites.

At the end of her tour The Princess Royal unveiled a commemorative plaque within the reception area in front of guests, staff and students.

At the unveiling ceremony she said: “May I just add my congratulations.

“It a huge encouragement to see investment in land based industries. “Hopefully the investment will attract more people to look at this for their potential careers.

“It has a great history this place and that has a lot going for it in the future as well.

“I wish you luck for the next 80 years!”

