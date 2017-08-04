Police seize abandoned cars to prevent arson

Have your say

A number of vehicles have been seized by police in a crack-down on arsons.

Six vehicles have been seized by police as part of a two-day multi-agency operation in County Durham to reduce fire hazards.

Operation Valdis is aimed at reducing the number of deliberate fires across the locality.

The vehicles were seized in the Peterlee and Seaham areas.

Each one has been without a registered keeper, or has otherwise filled the criteria for an abandoned vehicle.

Inspector Lee Blakelock, of Peterlee Safeguarding Neighbourhoods Division, said: “It’s great to get these vehicles off the streets, which aids us in our bid to reduce fire hazards.

“If left where they are, these are the vehicles that will usually end up being rallied around our roads or set alight.”

These two days of action mark the launch of a further initiative which will see abandoned vehicles seized as and when they are identified.

Operation Valdis is a joint initiative between Durham Constabulary, County Durham and Darlington Fire Service and Durham County Council.