Police appeal after man loses part of ear in Durham street 'altercation'

A man suffered severe facial injuries and lost a section of his ear following a fight in Durham.

Police say a tall man wearing a black short sleeved shirt, dark trousers and black trainers with white soles was involved in an 'altercation' with a slightly shorter man, of large build, who was wearing a white polo shirt and navy blue jeans, at the junction of Silver Street and Claypath at 7.55pm on Saturday.

The man in the white shirt was left with severe facial injuries and lost a section of his ear during the incident.

Detective Constable Alistair Rogowski, from Durham CID, said: "This was a violent incident which left a man with serious injuries.

"We are appealing for any witnesses to come forward to determine what led to the attack taking place."

A number of people were present at the time, as was a stationary taxi, but no calls were made to police.

Anyone with any information should call Durham Police on 101 and ask for DC Rogowski quoting crime reference number CRI00076398.