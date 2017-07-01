One man dead and two other people seriously hurt after car crashes into wall

A man has died after the car he was in lost control and struck a wall.

Durham Police has issued an appeal for witnesses following the fatal collision earlier today, which has left two others badly hurt.

The collision happened on the B6302 Newhouse Road, near Priestburn, Esh Winning, in County Durham.

Accident investigators say the incident occurred near to the 30mph signs at around 7.15am.

It is understood that the silver Skoda Fabia has travelled on the B6302 into Esh Winning from the direction of Cornsay Colliery.

The car lost control and left the carriageway to the nearside, colliding with a wall.

One man inside the vehicle died from his injuries, while a woman and another man are receiving treatment for serious injuries.

A force spokesman said: "Durham Constabulary would like to speak with anybody who may have seen the silver Skoda Fabia car at or around the time of the collision."

Anybody with any information is requested to contact Collision Investigation Unit on 0191 3752159 or Durham Police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference DHM-01072017-0112.