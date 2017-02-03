Man who died in A183 road smash is named

A man who died in a road accident has been named.

Paul Mellor, 46, from Ludworth, in County Durham, died after the silver Lexus he was driving left the A183 road near Chester-le-Street and hit a stone wall on Sunday.

Mr Mellor was a window fitter by trade who had been with Safeseal for the last nine years.

A tribute released today by his family read: "Paul was a loving son to Kathleen and David, a stepson to Alan and Trish, a much-loved brother to his siblings, and boyfriend of Leanne.

"He had a love for motor vehicles and would spend many an hour tinkering with them.

"Paul will be sadly missed by everyone, he was a man with a unique character and was fondly thought of by all who knew him."

Anyone who has information is asked to call the collision investigation unit on 0191 375 2159.