Lion dance celebration to herald in Chinese New Year

A celebrations will aim to bring it luck as crowds welcome in the Chinese New Year.

Durham will host a traditional lion dance on Saturday, January 28, as the Year of the Rooster begins.

You won’t be able to miss the lion dance, it’s a noisy event, accompanied as it is by drums and cymbals as it makes its way through the city. Colin Wilkes

To drive away bad luck and bring a fresh start, the traditional Chinese Lion will dance its way through the city centre scattering lucky lettuce leaves.

The Mayor of Durham, Seaham Councillor Eddie Bell will face the lion and catch the first lucky lettuce to ensure a good year ahead for Durham at 12.30pm.

Following this, the procession will move to the Prince Bishops Shopping Centre at approximately 1.10pm, Elvet Bridge at 1.35pm, and Framwelgate Bridge at 2pm, with a final performance in Walkergate outside Missoula at 2.30pm.

Before the arrival of the Lion, there will be a martial arts warm up and demonstration in the Market Place from noon.

This and the lion dance will be performed by Oceans Apart Kung Fu Club.

Colin Wilkes, managing director of Durham Markets and organiser of the celebrations, said: “You won’t be able to miss the lion dance, it’s a noisy event, accompanied as it is by drums and cymbals as it makes its way through the city.

“It’s an annual event which is enjoyed by all, particularly the children. “Come along, enjoy the spectacle and welcome in the Chinese Year of the Rooster!”

Drop-in Chinese New Year-themed arts and crafts sessions will also be held in Clayport Library in Millennium Place from 10am to 4pm on the same day.

There will be a charge of £1 per child.

The city’s Oriental Museum, in Elvet Hill, will also be running a Year of the Rooster event from 1pm to 3pm, with crafts and activities.

Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens will host a drop in session from 11am to 3pm on the same day with lion dances at 11am and 1pm at the building’s entrance, as well as crafts, with a small charge for some activities.