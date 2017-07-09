Householders told to close windows and doors as farm buildings burn

People have been told to keep away from a blaze after a huge fire broke out in farm buildings.

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service was called to a farm in Pelton, near Chester-le-Street, at around 8am today after the blaze was reported.

The fire can be seen for some distance. Photo by Nicky Middleton.

The service has said there is no risk to the public, but has advised people to keep out of the smoke and asked all residents in the line of the fumes to keep all doors and windows closed.

Anyone with pre-existing respiratory issues who begin to experience problems are asked to seek medical help.

Five fire appliances and a bulk water carrier is being used to battle the blaze.

A large amount of smoke has been created by the fire. Image by Nicky Middleton.