Garden filled with a car, caravan and other waste leads to £1k bill for man

A garden littered with waste has left a householder with a bill after failing to heed warnings to clear it up.

Joseph Cowie was asked by a Durham County Council neighbourhood warden to remove an accumulation of waste in his garden, which included a car, caravan, metal and other general household items following a complaint.

The yard belonging to Joseph Cowie.

Last August, the warden issued Cowie with a Community Protection Warning requiring the waste to be removed within seven days, but on returning to the property the rubbish was still present and so the 51-year- old was handed a Community Protection Notice – giving him another 14 days to clear the waste.

An extension was then agreed due to Cowie’s ill health but when the warden went back to the house the waste was still there, although he said someone would be attending the

property that day to discuss the price of clearing the garden.

Although the warden asked for Cowie to contact him once this had been arranged, no further correspondence was received and on returning to the property in February, found the waste was still present.

A photograph, taken by Durham County Council, of the yard.

At Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court, Cowie, of Rose Crescent in Sacriston, was found to have failed to comply with the terms of a Community Protection Notice and was ordered to pay a fine of £440, costs of £419.50 and a victim surcharge of £44.00 within 21 days.

The court also made a remedial order, requiring him to clear the waste at the property within 28 days. Should he fail to do so, the matter will be referred back to court requesting

he will be ordered to pay £50 per day for every day he is in default or is committed to prison.

Ian Hoult, Durham County Council’s neighbourhood protection officer, said: “Mr Cowie was given several warnings to get rid of the waste from his property but failed to do so.

“We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour and are pleased the court accepted our invitation to grant a remedial order.

“We hope this case and the fine Mr Cowie received serves as a warning to others to abide by the law.”