Forty people caught intoxicated behind the wheel since launch of summer drink and drug driving campaign

Forty people have been found to be intoxicated while driving during the first two weeks of a summer drink and drug driving campaign.

A total of 437 tests have been carried out across Cleveland and Durham so far, meaning almost 10% of those drivers tested have been found to be driving whilst under the influence.

The campaign began on June 1 and will continue for the rest of the month.

It aims to raise awareness of the dangers of driving whilst intoxicated by alcohol or drugs - one of the main causes of fatal collisions on UK roads.

Throughout the campaign officers will actively take part in educational and enforcement action by carrying out random checks on drivers.

Acting Inspector Phil Grieve, from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit, said: “One driver found to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs whilst driving is too many.

"It only takes one intoxicated driver to have a collision which could end up killing or seriously injuring other innocent road users.

“Again I would repeat the message that, if you have information on drink drivers, maybe you know someone that drives home from the pub regularly after a few drinks, I would strongly urge you to come forward with that information.

“We will continue to be out in force for the rest of the campaign and beyond, to try to do everything we can to keep people as safe as possible on our roads.”

During the campaign last summer, 66 people were found to have tested positive for driving whilst being under the influence of alcohol and 24 people were found to be driving under the influence of drugs.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Cleveland, Barry Coppinger, said: “I fully support this campaign, and would repeat officer’s appeals to anyone with information regarding drivers that get behind the wheel whilst intoxicated to come forward with that information. That information could save lives.”

Ron Hogg, Police, Crime and Victims Commissioner for Durham, said: “The majority of road users are responsible, yet this campaign is showing that some individuals are putting their lives, and those of others, in unnecessary danger.

"There is simply no acceptable reason why drivers should flout the law and drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

If you suspect anyone of driving whilst they are intoxicated, they can be reported to Cleveland Police on 101 or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.