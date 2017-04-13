Easter bank holiday bin days - when do you need to put out yours for collection?

Householders will not need to worry about a change to their bin collection day over the Easter break.

Sunderland City Council will continue to run its service tomorrow, so people are being asked to put them out to be emptied as usual.

It does not run collections on Mondays.

Opening times for the authority's waste reception and recycling centres can be found here.

Across County Durham, bin collections will remain the same over the Easter bank holiday period.

A spokesman for Durham County Council said: "Householders should put out their refuse, recycling and garden waste bins at the kerbside on their normal collection day.

"This includes Good Friday - April 14 - when refuse and recycling crews are working as usual.

"Residents wanting to know their bin collection days can enter their house number and postcode into My Durham, which is on every web page."

The authority's Customer Access Points and customer surgeries will be closed over Easter, with offices closing today and reopening at 8.30am on Tuesday April 17.

For more details about bin collections in the county click here with the opening times for its recycling centres here.

A full rundown of opening times for the council's services over Easter is available here and its website for all information is www.durham.gov.uk.