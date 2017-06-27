Woman pushed to ground in bag snatch robbery

A man pushed a woman over as he stole her rucksack in a robbery on the banks of the River Wear.

Durham Constabulary is investigating the attack, which happened on Thursday between 8pm and 9pm.

It happened in Durham, just below Bella Italia on Silver Street.

A woman was approached from behind by a man who pushed her to the ground before her rucksack was taken.

The rucksack contained money, an iPad and ID cards.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Durham Police on 101, quoting incident number 124 of June 23.