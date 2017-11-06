Police station cordon lifted in Durham after explosives handed in

The cordon around Durham city police station has now been lifted.

It follows a number of historical explosive devices being brought to the front desk at about 2.50pm today.

Following advice from bomb disposal experts, the station and surrounding areas were evacuated, a 100 metre cordon put in place, and New Elvet road was closed.

The devices were then safely removed from the area and destroyed in a controlled detonation at Maiden Castle Sports Ground.

The cordon and all road closures have now been lifted, and it is safe to return to the area.

Chief Inspector Stephen Ball said: “If you find any potentially dangerous items that you would like to hand over to police, please leave them where they are and contact 999.

“We will attend to make sure that the items are properly and safely disposed of.”

Durham Constabulary previously tweeted: "A number of historical explosive devices have been handed in to Durham City police station.

"Bomb disposal experts from Catterick Garrison are currently on the scene and are facilitating the safe removal and disposal of the devices.

"As a precaution, a cordon has been set up and surrounding buildings have been evacuated."

Officers tweeted earlier that they had sealed off a road in Durham as they deal with an incident at the city's police station.

The tweet read: "We are currently dealing with an incident at Durham City police station.

"A road closure is in place on New Elvet Road, from the Half Moon pub to the Hallgarth Street junction traffic lights.

"Please avoid the area for the time being."