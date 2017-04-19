Police 'extremely concerned' for woman missing in Durham

A woman who is visiting Durham has sparked a police search after disappearing yesterday afternoon.

Durham Constabulary is becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a woman missing from Durham City.

Catherine Garsed, 29, is originally from the London area and is visiting friends in the Gilesgate area of Durham.

She was last seen on Montgomery Road in Gilesgate at 4pm yesterday.

Catherine is described as 5ft 4in tall, of large build, with long brown hair and is believed to be wearing a dark blue ‘Oxford University’ hoody, leggings and grey trainers.

Pc Andy Gibson, of Durham City Police, said: “We are extremely concerned for Catherine’s welfare, although she is familiar with the Durham City area, we need to locate her as soon as possible.

“Anyone who thinks they might have seen Catherine should call us immediately.”

If you know Catherine’s whereabouts please call 101.