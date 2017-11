Detectives investigating a sexual assault have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

The attack happened at around 2.30am on Monday, June 12, in the Oswald Block in Durham.

Detective Sergeant Chris Woollett, from Durham Constabulary, said: “We would like to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV image.

"Anyone who recognises the man should call us”.

Anyone with any information should call 101, quoting incident number 33 of June 12.