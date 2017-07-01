Missing teenager last seen outside school gates

A 14-year-old girl has sparked an appeal for help after going missing.

Durham Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of 14 year old Briony Lynne Guy, who is from the Bowburn area of Durham City.

Briony was last seen outside Framwellgate Comprehensive School at midday yesterday.

At this time Briony was wearing a black hooded jacket, black trousers, black school jumper with white blouse both with the Framwellgate emblem on and black shoes.

Briony is 5ft 4ft tall, shoulder length straight dark brown hair and of a slim build.

Any information to Durham Police on 101 quoting Incident number DHM-30062017-0350