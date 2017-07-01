Missing teenager 'found safe and well'

A 14-year-old girl who sparked an appeal after going missing has been found.

Durham Police asked for information regarding the whereabouts of Briony Lynne Guy, who is from the Bowburn area of Durham City.

Briony had last been seen outside Framwellgate Comprehensive School at midday yesterday.

Officers have now confirmed she has been "found safe and well."

A force spokesman added: "Many thanks for all your help," as it issued an update via social media.