Lumiere light festival dazzles Durham

There were gasps of delight as the light spectacular that is Lumiere returned to Durham for a weekend of awe-inspiring art.

Back in Durham for the fifth time, artists from around the world have illuminated the city in glorious and unexpected ways, with a series of light installations to explore.

Durham City Lumiere Light Festival 2017.

Twenty-nine artworks have been installed, which are set to attract around a quarter of a million people until Sunday.

From interactive pieces which respond to your movement and touch to large-scale pieces which have transformed the River banks, Lumiere is back for another world-class festival.

As in previous years, the event sold out completely, with access to the peninsula restricted to ticket holders before 7.30pm, when the event opens for all.

Thursday’s opening night saw people of all ages, from tiny tots to pensioners, brave the wintry air to enjoy the displays.

The Thompson family had travelled from Chester-le-Street to visit for the second time, having been impressed by the festival last year.

Mum Laura, 39, dad Will, 43, were with six-year-old Luke and Daisy, three.

Will said: “We went last year and actually thought we had missed out on going this year as we couldn’t get tickets.

“But then we got lucky with the last minute ticket allocation, which was great.”

Laura said: “The kids are absolutely loving it – it’s like an over-sized sensory play area and there is even stuff for them to touch and play with.

“It’s been a bit crowded in places, but generally it’s not been a problem.

“Daisy’s favourite has been the big light crown in the Market Square – she thought it was a giant princess crown and wanted to take it home.”

Norman Johnson, 53, from Framwellgate Moor said: “It’s fantastic isn’t it – truly magical.

“I’ll definitely be back next year if I can get tickets.”

