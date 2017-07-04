Family of teenager lead tribute to 'lovely lad' who died after crash

The loved ones of a trainee bricklayer have spoken of their loss after he died in a collision which left two others seriously hurt.

Seventeen-year-old Stephen Thompson, from Bearpark, Durham, was a passenger in a Skoda Fabia which lost control and struck a wall on the B6302 Newhouse Road, near Priestburn, Esh Winning.

The collision happened in Esh Winning. Image copyright Google Maps.

Accident investigators say the incident occurred near to the 30mph signs at around 7.15am on Saturday.

The family of the Newcastle United fan have described him as a “lovely lad.”

They added: “Stephen was a beloved son who will be sadly missed.

"He was training to be a bricklayer at New College Durham and was a huge Newcastle United fan.

"He had a large group of friends and his loss will be felt by so many.”

Paramedics, fire and rescue and police attended but Stephen was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The man driving the car and the woman who had been a front seat passenger are in a serious condition in hospital.

Stephen is survived by mother Michelle Heeney, father Ronald Thompson, 26-year-old brother Dean Pattinson and 22-year-old sister Rebecca Pattinson.

Durham Constabulary would like to speak with anybody who may have seen the silver Skoda Fabia car at or around the time of the collision.

Anybody with information is requested to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on (0191) 3752159 or on 101 quoting reference DHM-01072017-0112.