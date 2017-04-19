CCTV released as traffic police search for hit-and-run driver who left man fighting for his life

Video footage has been released by police as they continue to search for a driver who knocked down a man and left the scene.

The incident happened just after 11pm on Sunday on Hallgarth Lane between Sherburn Village and Pittington on the outskirts of Durham.

A still from the CCTV issued by police following a hit-and-run on Hallgarth Lane between Pittington and Sherburn.

The 25-year-old victim was reported to be walking in the road just before the collision and on the arrival of the police was found to have been struck by a car.

Durham Constabulary says the car has left the scene and is yet to be traced.

The victim, who lives in Pittington, is currently in the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, where his condition is now described as stable.

The car, pictured in the CCTV, is described as a light coloured hatchback possibly a Volkswagen Golf or Polo.

The incident happened on Hallgarth Lane. Image copyright Google Maps.

Sergeant Sam Turner, who is investigating the incident, said: "It is extremely important we trace the driver of this vehicle, the victim of this collision sustained substantial leg injuries and is currently in hospital.

"It may be that we eliminate them from our enquiries but I do believe the driver of this car will be able to assist us with the investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collision Investigation Unit on (0191) 375 2159.