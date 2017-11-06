CCTV appeal as police try to trace thief behind 'cowardly attack' on sleeping woman

A thief snatched a woman's purse after she fell asleep on a bus.

The lone woman was travelling into Durham City from Washington and had placed her bag on the bench beside her.

Durham Constabulary said a man has then got on the bus and sat directly opposite the victim.

She has nodded off, whilst asleep the male has removed purse from her bag.

A CCTV image has been released of a man officers would like to speak to as part of inquiries.

Pc Darrell Brown, from Durham City Neighbourhood team, said: “This was a cowardly attack on a lone woman who has been taken advantage of whilst asleep.

“I would urge anyone with any information to come forward.”

The suspect is described as 5ft 8ins, is of slim build and was wearing a grey hoodie, black flat cap and black joggers.

The theft of the purse took place between 1pm and 2pm, Tuesday, September 19, on the number 50 Go North East bus from The Galleries to Durham City.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 236 of September 19.

Alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.