Big Meeting: The 2017 Durham Miners' Gala in pictures

Durham was buzzing yesterday as up to 200,000 people gathered for Europe's biggest demonstration of working class culture.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was among the VIPs who watched the Durham Miners' Gala parade from the County Hotel balcony as the sunny day produced a huge turnout.

Part of the parade at the Durham Miners' Gala.

The streets were packed for the traditional Big Meeting of brass bands and pit banners, which culminates in political speeches on the Old Racecourse.

Organisers said yesterday's event - which had additional security and more armed police on visible patrol - was the biggest since the 1960s.