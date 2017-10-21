Durham teenager charged with Tube station murder

A teenager from Durham has appeared in court, accused of the murder of a man outside a London Tube station.

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be identified, has been charged with the murder of Omid Saidy outside Parsons Green station on Monday and threatening another man with a knife.

Omid Saidy

He appeared in custody at Wimbledon Youth Court on Thursday.

The teenager, who was injured during the attack and arrested after being released from hospital, was remanded in custody and ordered to appear at the Old Bailey on October 23.

A second teenager has also been charged with murder following the stabbing.

Shafiq Smith, 18, of Brudenell Road, south-west London, also faces charges of attempted murder and threatening a person with a bladed or pointed article in a public place.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court today.

Omid Saidy, 20, was was knifed after asking a drug dealer and another man to leave the area, Metropolitan Police said.

Mr Saidy, from Fulham, was pronounced dead in Parsons Green Lane at 8.30pm.

An 18-year-old man, a friend of the victim who arrived on a moped, was also stabbed in the incident and is still in hospital with serious injuries, police said.

He has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

Two females and another male who were arrested at the same time as Smith, on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released under investigation.