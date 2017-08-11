CCTV image released as police seek second suspect to knifepoint robbery

Detectives who have charged a Sunderland man in connection with a shop robbery have issued an image as they seek another suspect.

Durham Constabulary is investigating the knifepoint raid are appealing for the public’s help in identifying a possible suspect.

The incident happened at around 8.15pm on Thursday, February 16, at Redheads off licence in South Crescent, near Woodstone Village, near Fence Houses.

Luke Nelson, 27, of Tanfield Road, Sunderland, appeared at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, July 25, charged with robbery in connection with the incident.

He was remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Durham Crown Court on Tuesday, August 22.

Now officers are making a further appeal for information regarding a second suspect.

The man is described as wearing a black, grey and white camouflage hooded jacket, sunglasses, snood and dark skinny trousers.

Anyone with any information should call Detective Constable Matthew Bartsch at Chester-le-Street CID on 101, quoting incident number 441 of February 16.