Burglars pour bleach into kettle and family home in sick attack

Police are appealing for information after a family home was completely vandalised earlier this week.

It happened sometime after Tuesday morning this week, January 10 once the married couple who live there and their three young children had left the house for the day.

...

When the husband returned around 2pm he discovered to his horror that someone had broken into the house through a rear door and thrown paint on numerous surfaces, poured shampoo and cleaning products over the walls and furniture and had also ransacked their way through cupboards and drawers.

They had even put bleach into the kettle, which could have proved extremely dangerous to anyone thinking of using it to make a hot drink.

The incident happened in Petterson Dale, Coxhoe, and police have put out a region-wide appeal to find those responsible.

The couple, who do not wish to be identified said: "We just do not understand why anyone would go to such lengths to vandalise our family home. How do you begin to explain this to our children."

...

“The interior has been completely vandalised and in 20 years of policing I have never seen anything like this,” said Det Con Nigel Dowd.

“At this stage we have no clear motive and would urge anyone in the area of Petterson Dale, who might have seen or heard anything suspicious on Tuesday to contact us.”

Please contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers, 0800 555111 if you have information which may help the police investigation.