Bradley Lowery ‘feeling better’ as he undergoes T Cell trial in London

Bradley Lowery’s family have posted a positive update on his Facebook campaign page as the youngster takes part in a treatment trial in London.

Five-year-old Bradley, who has neuroblastoma, has touched thousands of hearts up and down the country with his cancer fight.

Hundreds of thousands of pounds have been raised in his name, and the world has watched his special friendship with Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe blossom.

Little fighter Bradley is currently in London where his T Cells are being removed by doctors, ahead of being modified as part of a treatment trial.

An update was posted on his Facebook page, Bradley Lowery’s Fight Against Neuroblastoma, this evening.

It said: “Bradley has did super good today been attached to machines for hours getting his T Cells taken out ready to be modified.

“We will have to have an unexpected stay in London tonight as the procedure took longer than expected so we not going to be out of hospital for another few hours.

“He is feeling better in himself and his walking has improved a lot so that’s good news for us. Thank you for the continued support it is very much appreciated.”

Little Bradley, of Blackhall, will celebrate his sixth birthday later this month.