Body found in search for missing Peterlee woman

Police have found a body in the search for missing Peterlee woman Linda Keating.

Durham Police say a body was found in woodland near Peterlee at about 4.30pm yesterday.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Linda, 65, went missing from her home in Lorimers Close, Peterlee, at about 8am last Wednesday.

A Durham Police spokesman said: "Police searching for missing person Linda Keating have located a body.

"The body was discovered at around 4.30pm yesterday in woodland near Peterlee.

"The family have been informed, however formal identification is yet to take place.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file is being prepared for the coroner."