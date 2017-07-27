Appeal for information after Peterlee man goes missing

Have your say

Police have revealed their concerns for a Peterlee man who has gone missing.

Peter Hodgson, 41, has not been seen since yesterday evening.

The car Peter may be driving.

He was last season by family members at his home in Peterlee, and police believe he may be driving a metallic blue 53 plate Renault Clio.

He is described as being of large build, 6ft 4in tall with a shaved head and slight facial hair.

He was wearing an Eddie Stobart bomber jacket and has several tattoos.

PC Jason Pool, of Durham Constabulary, said: “We are concerned for Peter’s welfare as his absence is out of character.

"I would urge anyone who has seen him or his car to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Durham Police on 101, quoting incident number 484 of July 26.