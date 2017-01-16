Adorable brother and sister crime fighting team join police force

Meet Becky and Jackson - the brother-and-sister team set to sniff out North East criminals.

The two Labrador puppies have become the latest recruits to the North East tri-force dog section.

New Durham Police recruit PD Jackson. Credit: Durham Constabulary.

The canine unit which includes Durham Constabulary, Cleveland Police​ and North Yorkshire Police​, welcomed the wet-nosed siblings to join their elite team of canine crime fighters.

Bred by a serving Durham officer and donated to the unit, the pups were born only ten weeks ago.

They are currently being looked after by foster families until they are old enough to begin their formal training.

Becky and Jackson will then join the unit as specialist search dogs, sniffing out drugs or explosives.

Pc Ian Squire, from the tri-force dog unit, said: "Becky and Jackson are currently with their respective families and have already started informal training.

"They will be taught basic obedience, socialisation skills and be exposed to different environments before being paired with a police dog handler and formally trained.

"They are lively little puppies who are enjoying their days exploring their new surroundings,

"Becky is definitely more boisterous than her brother, I wouldn't let that gorgeous face fool anyone, she is very mischievous."

