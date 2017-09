What better way to end the summer holidays than with a weekend of family fun.

And what a weekend it was!

The 45th annual Peterlee Show was held this weekend - did you go?

The sun was shining and Peterlee was packed with loads of you getting the best out of the final days of the holidays.

But are you in our pictures from Peterlee Show?

Read more: Thousands enjoy fun in the sun at Peterlee Show



Take a look at our slideshow and see who you can spot!