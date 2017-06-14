Young voters must be heard

Reports suggested that a huge 72% of 18 to 24 year olds turned out to vote in this election.

By using their vote, young people have shown politicians that they must not be underestimated – they must have their voices heard.

Throughout this election, with all its twists and turns, we have heard very little about the needs of our children and young people.

The inescapable commercialisation of childhood, the insidious influence of social media, the ever-present risk of exploitation and the pressures on our children’s mental health all demand urgent attention.

Our new government, whatever form that will take, needs to do more to confront the new and emerging challenges our children and young people face.

A significant step forward would be a cabinet-level Minister for Children and Families. Having such a role at the heart of government raises the volume of children’s voices in decision-making and sends a clear message about where the priorities of our society lie.

As the results of this election show, our young people will be watching – and voting.

Steve Oversby,

Director, Barnardo’s

East Region