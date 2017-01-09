Yobs should be ashamed

This letter is to the yobs who burnt the poppies at Houghton.

I hope you may be taken, or go to Ypres and see the Menin Gate, where there are thousands of British as well as other nationalities soldiers’ names upon the wall, or go to the Tyne Cot cemetery and see the graves of all the DLI and Northumberland Fusiliers, some as young as 17 and 18 years.

These young men died so we could live in a free country.

Thanks to the War Graves Commission for attending all these monuments and graves.

Yobs think twice before you damage anything else.

Mrs A Inskipp