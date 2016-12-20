Woman left to struggle

Recently while attending hospital with my broken wrist I began chatting to a woman who had broken her leg, which she had encased in a ‘top to toe’ plaster cast.

Later, I watched as the woman, who was in obvious pain, was being transferred from her wheelchair to a waiting car.

Helped by her daughter, she was unable to access the front seat and was struggling to get into the back seat, at one stage her broken keg hanging out of the car.

Eventually, a passing nurse gave a helping hand getting the woman into the back seat.

Surely, this poor woman should have been taken home by ambulance, or is this another cost-cutting exercise by the NHS.

Sandra Brewster