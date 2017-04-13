Will you bake in support of Help for Heroes?

I’m writing to ask people to get out their aprons, wooden spoons and mixing bowls to help this year’s annual Bake for Heroes campaign.

So far, supporters of all ages and all around the UK have cooked up more than £850,000 for Help for Heroes (H4H) since Bake for Heroes began in 2009. This year we’re hoping to top the £1million mark.

The ingredients for success are simple – supporters simply sign up for a free fundraising pack through H4H to bake cupcakes, sponges, biscuits, flapjacks or whatever tasty treat they fancy, and sell them off to colleagues, family and friends.

All money raised goes to H4H supporting wounded, injured and sick personnel, veterans and their loved ones.

The Bake for Heroes campaign runs between April 15 and April 30, but supporters can take part whenever it suits them.

I’m so proud to be a Patron of Help for Heroes. Every time I sit down and talk to our brave men and women, they tell me how much it means to know the public is behind them and their families throughout their recovery.

I’m determined to help make sure that this vital support is there whenever it is needed. So please join us. You could just get some friends together for a cup of tea, have a laugh and have a chat. You really will be helping to rebuild lives and continue the amazing work that Help for Heroes does.

Bake sales can be as big or small as you want – it could be a tea and cake event at work or school, a coffee and cake morning at the local community centre, or simply an invitation to friends to come round for a slice of cake and a catch-up in return for a donation.

Funds will support the work of Help for Heroes and their four Recovery Centres, which have been purpose-built and support around 4,000 people every year.

To register to take part visit www.bakeforheroes.org.uk or call 01980 846459.

Lorraine Kelly,

Help for Heroes