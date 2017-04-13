Why the British Heart Foundation needs your help

Last year the Sunderland fundraising branch of the British Heart Foundation celebrated its 40th anniversary of raising funds here in Sunderland.

In that time we have raised £500,000, and this has helped fund vital research into fighting heart disease, the sighting of defibrillators in public places, equipment for hospitals, BHF nurses and educational materials. These are justvsome of the projects that have benefited.

All this would not have been possible without the help and generosity of the people of this great city.

So another year is upon us and volunteers have already started to raise money.

We visited the Chester Wing of Sunderland Royal Hospital on February 9 and 10 and raised a magnificent £567.25 so a very big thank you to the staff, patients and visitors for helping us reach this total. Thanks also goes to Tony Green, of Penshaw Tea Rooms, for allowing us to hold a collection, which raised £202.10, also Sainsburys,Fulwell where a further £92 was raised, finishing at Asda Grangetown where £364.27 was raised.

The Seaburn Centre is closing this month and as it was the venue for our annual Seaburn Stroll we have had to find a new venue. The Italian Room at the Roker Hotel has very kindly stepped in so the new stroll, known as the Roker Ramble, will take place on Sunday, May 14, with registration at 11am and the stroll setting off at 11.30am. Hopefully, all the walkers who have supported us over the years will come along and new faces will join us. For details and sponsor forms, please me at email mickroper1950@hotmail.co.uk

We are all volunteers and to keep the Sunderland branch going for another 40 years, we desperately need new members. If you would like to help save a life, contact me by email above or text 07954 410750.

Thank you all again for your generosity and support

Michael Roper,

Branch Secretary