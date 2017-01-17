Why I voted for Lib Dems

I’d just like to say congratulations to Stephen O’Brien for winning the Sandhill’s ward on Thursday. He deserved it because of all his hard work in the area.

However I’d like to tell Tim Farron that it was not a vote for his Lib Dems party. I cannot stand the leftist Lib Dems one iota.

The reason I voted for him was because of all his hard work throughout the campaign and because I want labour voted out of the Sunderland Council.

They have ruined Sunderland town centre, just one of the reasons of many that they have done to Sunderland.

Tim Fallon thinks it was a vote against the Brexit. I don’t think so.

I voted out like thousands of other like minded people in Sunderland and we are still waiting.

I was sorry that Stephen is a member of the Lib Dems but like I’ve said earlier it was because of all his hard work. Do not let us down and I hope other areas of Sunderland will get rid of this family run council of ours

George Davies,

North Farm Avenue,

Sunderland

via email