Whitburn housing development will destroy area

Enjoy peace while you can

On April 18, Tolent have announced that they intend to start on the building of a row of modern, 12-metre high, three-storey terraced houses with car parking spaces for 28 vehicles, on the Church Lane House site, Church Lane, Whitburn.

For the many thousands of people who, like me, regularly enjoy the peace and tranquillity of a walk down Church Lane could I suggest you make the most of the coming days as this jewel in the crown of the Whit burn Conservation area is soon to be destroyed forever.

Name withheld