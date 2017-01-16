What a waste of our money

Thankfully this Labour Council’s latest excess of spending taxpayer’s money on vanity projects was exposed by Conservation Councillor Robert Oliver.

Why on earth did the Labour Council feel it was right to spend £375,000 subsidising concerts by millionaire pop stars and staged by a company paying many of its employees tens of thousands a week?

This was the worst kind of excess and displayed total disregard and event contempt for the citizens of Sunderland who are asking for basis services to be maintained. Make no mistake this is Labour Councillors deciding to ‘spend’ money on these vanity projects rather than providing essential services.

Once this extravagance was exposed the Council immediately announced the subsidies would cease. This despite, at first, claiming the subsidy was vital to the Council’s interests. If it could be stopped to easily after being challenged, why was the subsidies of £375,000 made in the first place?

We need change in this City to ensure we stop this waste and concentrate on providing basic, essential services.

Peter O’Connor,

Sunderland