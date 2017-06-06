WearitBeatit to defeat heart disease

Every year, heart and circulatory disease kills around 6,800 in the North East, and currently around 332,000 people in the region are living with its burden.

The need to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat these terrible conditions is more urgent than ever.

That’s why I’m calling on everyone to take part in the British Heart Foundation’s (BHF) Wear it Beat it campaign.

Join thousands of others across the UK on June 9 by wearing red and holding a fundraising event to help us stop heart disease in its tracks.

From a bake sale or coffee morning at work to a red-themed garden party with friends and family.

Whatever you choose to do, Wear it Beat it is a great way to bring everyone together and help make a difference to millions.

You will also be helping to fund even more cutting-edge breakthroughs that will help end the devastation caused by heart disease.

Last year more than 15,000 people took part in Wear it Beat it, raising over £750,000.

To sign up and receive a free fundraising pack full of ideas about how to get involved, visit wearitbeatit.bhf.org.uk.

Dan McNally,

Area Fundraising Manager for the N E,

British Heart Foundation,

West Street,

Gateshead.