We need your old shoes

We are urging supporters of the PDSA to put their best foot forward and donate their unwanted shoes and accessories to help raise vital funds for sick and injured pets in Peterlee.

PDSA, the UK’s leading veterinary charity, is appealing for sandals, stilettos, brogues and handbags to sell in its Yoden Way shop.

As well as men’s, women’s and children’s shoes, other accessories are also urgently needed, including handbags, scarves, belts and purses.

Donations can be taken to the shop from Monday to Saturday, between 9am and 5pm.

Shoes and accessories are a huge seller for the shop and we desperately need new donations of good quality items to sell in-store and help us raise vital funds for pets in need of vets.

We all have a tendency to hoard shoes and bags that we have outgrown, no longer use or wear, so this gives you a great opportunity to have a clear-out and help raise cash for charity at the same time.

Located at 9 Yoden Way, Peterlee PDSA store raises funds to provide PDSA-funded veterinary treatment in the local area.

For more information about Peterlee PDSA shop, please contact Susan or Tracy, on 0191 5184065.

For more information about PDSA, please visit www.pdsa.org.uk

Susan Curry,

PDSA Shop Manager