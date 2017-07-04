We don’t need nuclear weapons

In reply to Mr L Hurst’s letter about the need to have nuclear weapons, does he seriously think Russia or North Korea will march into Britain if we decide to ditch nuclear weapons and save billions of pounds in the process?

Do Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Holland, Belgium, Norway, Sweden and the list goes on, feel the need to have these weapons? Russia and the USA have more than enough to finish the world a hundred times over.

As regards to Jeremy Corbyn’s politically point scoring at Grenfell Tower, well if showing compassion at a time of need is point scoring then he is guilty as charged.

Sadly, these traits seem to be missing in Mrs May’s party.

Peter Rochford