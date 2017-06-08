We can’t have it both ways on Brexit

There are two neighbours, who belong to the same social club. One does not mind paying the annual subscription or keeping the rules.

The other member is always complaining about the price of the subscription and having to do what the committee decides. He constantly moans and groans and finally leaves.

After he has left, he realises that he is going to miss out on the Christmas party, special events and excursions in the summer. He then asks the committee if he can be invited to them, although he is no longer a member.

The committee say that leave means leave and he should not be allowed to attend these events.

He then goes home and calls them rotten. They are mean spirited, vindictive and unjust; they are greedy because they are only interested in his money; they are domineering because they want to tell him what to do.

The UK needs the EU more than the EU needs the UK. I hope the EU is tough with the UK and says you cannot demand this or that.

Leave means leave and you cannot hector your former partners into obeying your commands. You cannot have it both ways. You are now on your own.

John Watson