We can beat heart disease

Every year, heart and circulatory disease kills around 6,800 in the North East and currently, around 332,000 people in the region are living with its burden.

The need to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat these terrible conditions is more urgent than ever.

That’s why I’m calling on everyone to take part in the British Heart Foundation’s (BHF) Wear it. Beat it. campaign.

Join thousands of others across the UK on Friday, June 9 by wearing red and holding a fundraising event to help us stop heart disease in its tracks.

From a bake sale or coffee morning at work to a red-themed garden party with friends and family, whatever you choose to do, Wear it. Beat it. is a great way to bring everyone together and help make a difference to millions.

To sign up and receive a free fundraising pack visit wearitbeatit.bhf.org.uk

Dan McNally,

British Heart Foundation