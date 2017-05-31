Walking to raise money for Prostrate Cancer UK

In March 2016 I walked from Victoria Park, the home of my team Hartlepool United, 262 miles to somewhere we’d never been, Wembley, for Prostate Cancer UK.

We were joined along the way by 400 people fundraising to help stop prostate cancer being a killer.

Together we raised more than £420,000 and we reached thousands, possibly millions, of people across the UK on TV, radio and in the press.

It was an amazing and humbling experience, and with Russ Green (former Hartlepool CEO) by my side for all 10 days we met so many people with inspiring stories about their own personal fight against prostate cancer or someone close to them.

Like Lloyd Pinder, a 44-year-old from Leeds, diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer and about to undergo chemotherapy.

Yet he shrugged that all off to join us for an unforgettable day in Leeds and then on the final road to Wembley.

Lloyd raised more than £6,000 walking with me, and has gone on to raise even more. What a hero.

I thought when I’d finished at Wembley that was me done with marching for men.

I soon realised, however, I can’t leave it there and there is more to be done.

After the agony and ecstasy of the walk last year, particularly the agony, so many people have been in touch with me, people with stories of their fight against prostate cancer.

I decided I couldn’t sit on my backside and do nothing about it. So here we are. We are going to try to do 15 marathons in 15 days, 400 miles.

My feet are feeling the pain already. But it will be worth it.

I want to get out there and meet more people, and I know how expensive it is to fund the research needed to stop this disease in its tracks.

I’ve seen and heard how it is ruining lives of families across the country and that’s why I’ll be putting on my walking boots in 2017, and I’d love your support.

On Friday, June 2, I will begin my next Prostate Cancer UK pilgrimage from St James Park, Exeter City to St James Park, Newcastle United in a 15-day, 400-mile March for Men.

I will be in Newcastle on Day 15, June 16 and would love readers to walk side by side with me.

I will be joined once again by my mates from Sky Sports, famous names from football and show business and most importantly hundreds of people walking with me raising money to help stop prostate cancer being a killer.

You can find our more at marchformen.org/jeffsmarch or by contacting Gary Haines on 0203 310 7079, gary.haines@prostatecanceruk.org.

Jeff Stelling,

Ambassador, Prostate

Cancer UK