Voters reap what you sow in politics

Once again all three Labour MPs covering Sunderland have been re-elected – what a surprise.

I am amazed that a city that had a large leave vote in the Referendum would vote for MPs who wanted to remain and are totally out of touch with the opinions of the people they are representing.

Lets face it, a stick could stand for Labour in an election and get voted in.

Well, people of Sunderland with your small town mentality, some who vote Labour because their grandad etc voted for Labour, remember you reap what you sow.

D Kell