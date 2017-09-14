Unfair to use just one supplier for school uniforms

believe it’s good that schools have a uniform policy as it helps set the standards both for the school and the pupils and promotes equality in the classroom.

It seems unfair, however, that parents should be advised to purchase the uniforms from one designated supplier unless substantial subsidies were made available to bring the cost down to match other cheaper outlets.

Given that the pupils have to comply with a strict uniform code shouldn’t the teaching staff also be expected to comply with a similar code of dress so they can be seen to lead by example.